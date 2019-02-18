Moved by Pulwama attack, BJP ally LJP shoots off letter to PM

Patna, Feb 18 (PTI) Moved by the Pulwama terror attack, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strike at the roots of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.In a letter written to Modi, LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan pleaded that the drive against terrorism "must not be halted this time, until a single terrorist was alive"."Under your able leadership, the country has made all-round progress in the last five years. This has unsettled Pakistan. The neighbouring country has sponsored many cowardly acts so far, but the latest incident has left the nation, especially the youth, enraged," Paswan said in the letter, copies of which were shared with the media here late Sunday night."I saw pictures of many of the martyred CRPF jawans in papers and experienced the pain of the bereaved family members. Our party's national executive meeting proposed in Ranchi was, in view of the tragedy, converted into a condolence meeting and the party programme cancelled thereafter, the LJP leader wrote in the letter.The dastardly attack had caused much anguish among the LJP workers who were angry with the terrorist organisations and their bosses, he said."I hereby convey to you a sentiment shared by party workers and the entire nation that expeditious action be taken to root out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and this time, such an operation must not be halted until a single terrorist is alive," Paswan, whose father -- Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan -- is the founding president of the LJP, added.On Sunday, at a public rally in Bihar's Barauni where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, Ram Vilas Paswan had shared similar sentiments and said his party workers were deeply aggrieved due to the terror strike but reposed faith in the prime minister to take a decisive action. PTI NAC JM RC