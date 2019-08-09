Movenpick Hotel Colombo Welcomes Indian Travellers to the Highest Rooftop Bar in Sri Lanka

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Experience panoramic views and savour delectable cocktails at Mvenpick Hotel Colombo, Sri LankaMUMBAI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new thrust by the Sri Lankan tourism board, Mvenpick Hotel Colombo, a favourite of international travellers delights guests with its stunning Vistas Rooftop Bar overlooking the panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. The Rooftop bar is the highest bar in Colombo that allows one to indulge and unwind over breathtaking sunrises and sunsets in the island country, Sri Lanka. The hotel looks forward to inviting Indian guests for such experiences.With a capacity to accommodate over 200 people, the exquisite bar boasts of authentic Mvenpick inspired cocktails with a traditional local touch such as the signature Achcharu cocktail, (Sweet Pickle) a delightful mix of salt infused raw mango, pineapple, black pepper and chili flakes, a must-try when visiting the paradise island or the Gal Pol cocktail using the finest local Arrack. One could blissfully savour the fine spirits as the oceanic views across the bar soothe and rejuvenate one's senses. Expressing his views, George Koumendakos, General Manager, Mvenpick Hotel Colombo, said, "We assure all our guests that Sri Lanka is now a safe destination for travellers and tourists. The 'Vistas Rooftop Bar' is a local favourite with a vibrant social outlet for guests to spend quality time with loved ones amidst soothing music and warm dcor. We look forward to inviting our Indian guests to celebrate these experiences at the highest bar in the heart of Colombo's nightlife and rejuvenate themselves. One could experience the state-of-the-art 'vertical themed concepts', designed uniquely for each of the 24 floors that perfectly complement the destination." Additionally, there are several activities and areas of interest situated close to or a short 1-2 hours' drive from the Mvenpick Hotel Colombo. Sri Lanka is now not only deemed as being safe for travellers, but also a destination that will mesmerize you. One will leave the country loving pristine collection of natural beauty and warm people. Now is just the right time for one to explore this picturesque region, as Sri Lanka becomes a must-visit holiday destination in 2019. The hotel has now partnered with leading Sri Lankan travel agent Jetwing Travels to offer fabulous getaways, on-going until 31st October, 2019. During this period visitors can avail many exciting packages starting from 3 nights, 4 nights or even up to 7 nights and the package price starts from INR 12,250 per pax. All packages include accommodation in double rooms, inclusive of breakfast along with sightseeing, transportation, national guide service and more. In association with Jetwing Blue, Negombo, the package for three nights will include 2 nights' stay in Jetwing Blue, Negombo inclusive of complimentary dinner and one night at Mvenpick Hotel ColomboFurther, for 5 nights Mvenpick offers an interesting deal that will cover the most delightful destinations that one just can't say no to. The destinations include Kandy, Dambulla, NuwaraEliya, Bentota, Panadura and ColomboTo book your travel today call: Phone: +94-117450450 Mobile: +94-76311-8815 nadia.nadia.issadeen@movenpick.com About Mvenpick: Mvenpick Hotels & Resorts makes moments by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Providing an upscale, relaxed and uncomplicated guest experience, Mvenpick recognises that small gestures make a big difference. Whether it is chocolate hour every afternoon, customised sleep technology to ensure a restful night or specially created fun and healthy kids' menus, Mvenpick creates a human and warm environment for guests, business partners and employees. Committed to sustainable practices and caring for its local communities, Mvenpick is the most Green Globe certified hotel brand in the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1973, but with a heritage of food and beverage excellence stretching back to the 1940s, Mvenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 24 countries. Mvenpick is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.movenpick.com. PWRPWR