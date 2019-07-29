Mozambique seeks India's help in dealing with terrorism and radicalisation

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosario in Maputo and explored ways to boost defence and security cooperation between the two countries.Singh is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to 30. It is his first overseas trip as defence minister. He also held delegation-level talks with Defence Minister of Mozambique Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke following which both sides inked two pacts.The two MoUs provided for sharing of white shipping information and co-operation in the field of hydrography, the Defence Ministry said in a statement here."The defence minister discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations while meeting the Mozambican leaders and noted the excellent government-to-government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries," the ministry said.Officials said Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation, and Singh assured all possible assistance. Singh also attended a ceremony in which India handed over two fast interceptor boats to Mozambique in Maputo today. In a tweet, Singh said India is prepared to raise the level of bilateral defence engagement and maritime cooperation with Mozambique. Officials said the two sides also explored ways for collaboration in enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.The defence minister also announced assistance of communication equipment and highlighted the importance of working together in dealing with terrorism and piracy.Officials said the Mozambican defence minister expressed gratitude for India's support for Mozambican defence forces.Bilateral relations between India and Mozambique are on an upswing after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the African country in July 2016. PTI MPB MPB ANBANB