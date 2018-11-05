Mozilla Announces Firefox Lite Rebranding and New Partnerships to Boost Ecosystem across Asia

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla, a pioneer and advocate for the open web, is happy to announce the rebranding of Firefox Rocket into Firefox Lite and the establishment of two new strategic partnerships in Asia: Cherry Mobile, the leading mobile and electronics brand in the Philippines, and ExpressVPN, the global leader in consumer VPN service. The partnership with Cherry Mobile brings Firefox Lite to more mobile users' hands, and through ExpressVPN, users can enjoy a more secure and private browsing experience. Mozilla, a pioneer and advocate for the open web, is happy to announce Firefox Rocket to be rebranded to Firefox Lite. Ecosystem built-up across Asia To provide different mobile experiences and enable more people to enjoy the power of the open web, Mozilla continues to invest in strengthening product lines and building strategic partnerships across Asia. In partnership with Cherry Mobile, users in the Philippines can now enjoy the lightning fast, lightweight and tracking protection web browser on their mobile phones. "In this day and age of modern technology wherein everything can easily be accessed online, it's very convenient that there's a reliable and secured browser such as the Firefox Lite. With its fast, less-data consumption, and private mobile browsing features, we believe that this browser can bring utmost ease and security to our end-users. At Cherry Mobile, we are always after the rewarding mobile experience that we can give to our consumers, and together with Mozilla, we're very much excited to bring them more of that," shared Lonson Alejandrino, Assistant Vice President for Product Development, Cherry Mobile. The new partnership with ExpressVPN is Mozilla's first long-term strategic partnership with a VPN provider in Asia. Through the collaboration, Firefox Lite users in India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines will be offered a free 7-day trial of ExpressVPN. "ExpressVPN is delighted to be partnering with Mozilla, as we share their dedication to advancing the open web and online privacy and security," said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. "Through our partnership, we'll be able to help Firefox Lite users secure their connections and ensure their data is not exposed to prying eyes or malicious actors." "We are proud to see that Firefox Lite is growing fast with high security and supports from Cherry Mobile and ExpressVPN. Our mission is to empower more users to access the mobile Web securely," said Charles Chen, Head of Business Development, Mozilla Asia. "With such strong partnerships, we are looking forward to having more collaborations on coming products and services to bring a whole new level of mobile Web experience for our users in this region." Firefox Lite rebranding Mozilla also is pleased to announce today that Firefox Rocket, a fast and lightweight Android browser designed exclusively for Asian users, has now been rebranded to Firefox Lite, enjoying the improved mobile browsing experience and reduced costs. The rebranding comes one year after the product's first successful launch in Indonesia and is expected to keep the momentum going by broadening the geography coverage to meet users' needs in Asia. As the new name indicates, Firefox Lite is a lightweight but feature-packed browser that allows users to save on data and phone storage, capture and share content, and browse quickly even on slow connections. Smallest browsers with outstanding Ads blocking/private browsing functions Firefox Lite requires less than 3.5 MB, which is the smallest amongst major browsers, and it provides users with the shortest app download time. Moreover, one of Firefox Lite's standout features is its Turbo Mode, which blocks third-party content such as ads on web pages. By doing this, less data is consumed and websites load faster. In addition to being lightweight and fast, users can also save a whole screen to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. The website link is automatically saved too, so users can return whenever they want. Based on internal data, it is estimated that more than 440+ GB of online/mobile content was saved last year from the Screenshots feature. With the help of Firefox Lite's highlight features, users can save on both time and data costs. On top of improved performance, Firefox Lite is also equipped with Private Browsing and Tracking Protection features to help prevent users' browsing data from being collected or tracked by most websites/advertisers, allowing users to freely browse with privacy. Firefox Lite: https://mzl.la/2JelSEd