MP BJP chief files defamation suit against National Herald editor

Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh on Tuesday filed a defamation case against the editor-in-chief of National Herald alleging that the newspaper had published "fake news" against him in the run-up to the November 28 Assembly polls . Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur. The petitioner's counsel, Shreya Raj Saxena, said the case has been filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class ) Prakash Uikey against Agha. He alleged the newspaper published false news against Singh on November 24 on the basis of a "fake audio clip". Singh's petition contended that the article was published without verifying the authenticity of the viral audio clip and added that the voice in it did not match that of Singh. Saxena alleged that the article was carried by National Herald to defame Singh ahead of the Assembly polls. The state goes to polls on Wednesday and results will be declared on December 11. PTI LAL ADU BNM RT