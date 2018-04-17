MP-CASH-CRUNCH

MP cities run out of cash, creating panic

Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) Banks and ATMs in various parts of Madhya Pradesh went dry today, in a situaton witnessed in several other states,which has created panic among the public.

Bankers blamed the challenge to a sudden spurt in demand for banknotes and promised improvement only next week.

The higher Rs 2000-denomination bills have virtually disappeared from the market in the state which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it as a "conspiracy".

"Where these notes of Rs 2,000 are going, who are keeping them out of circulation? Who are the persons creating cash shortfall? This is a conspiracy to create problem. Government will act tough on them," Chouhan had told a farmers meet in Shajapur district yesterday.

Hitting out at the Opposition Congress, Chouhan had said, "last year farmers were instigated in a planned manner....The Congress wants to set the state on fire."

"Currency demand has suddenly shot up in MP. The situation will improve in a week," State Level Bankers Committee convenor and Central Bank of India chief general manager Ajay Vyas said today and blamed it on the massive government procurement of farm produce.

The commercial capital Indore faced severe cash shortage, hitting people and businessmen alike as many ATMs have gone dry.

Indore district lead bank manager Mukesh Bhatt said the currency supply has been falling while there has been a rise in cash demand. This condition was prevailing since the past 20 days, he said, adding Rs 2,000 and Rs 100 notes are in short supply in the city.

In Bhopal, several ATMs ran out of money. People were seen coming out of ATMs empty handed and grumbling. In fact the people in the capital were facing the problem for over a month now.

In Jabalpur, ATMs kiosks have almost dried up leaving large numbers of people queuing up at ATMs joints.

The situation was no good across other cities in the state as well.

RBI Bhopal regional director PK Jena could not be contacted as he was on leave, his office said, while the officiating regional director of RBI Manjula Rattan said she is not authorised to speak to the media. Similar was the response from the general manager Anjani Mishra at the RBIs regional office here.