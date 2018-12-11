MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins

(Eds: UPGRADING) Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from his traditional Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav. Chouhan's BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the state in the Assembly polls. Chouhan had won the seat in 2013 with a margin of 84,805 votes. The BJP has so far won 66 seats out of the total 230, while the Congress has won 69. Three Independent candidates have also won. As per the latest trends, both the parties are leading on 44 seats each. The BSP is leading on 2 seats, SP on 1 and Independent on 1 seat. PTI MAS ADU LAL KRKHMB