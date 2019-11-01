MP CM to take part in Asian Business Leadership Forum

Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take part in the Asian Business Leadership Forum in Dubai which is scheduled to be held in the Gulf country from November 6. The forum is being organised on November 6 in Dubai under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan. He is a member of the cabinet and minister of tolerance in the United Arab Emirates, a public relation department official said on Friday. The UAEs Ministry of Economy and Asia Business Leadership Forum are joint partners in the event. A discussion will be held between business leaders in this forum. The Business Leaders Award will also be given and the Business Leadership Magazine will be released, the official said. The Forums network is spread all over the world including the UAE with a cumulative revenue of over 900 billion USD. For the first time in its 12-year history, the forum is dedicating the event to guest nation India. This event is being held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The occasion is also dedicated to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his 101st birthday. The Asian Business Forum Leadership Award is a global event. Through this, a platform is made available to the worlds leading industrialists and policy makers where new possibilities can be considered in the industry sector and the power of Asias economy can be brought in front of the whole world, the official said. The theme of the Asian Business Forum Leadership Award-2019 is Continuity and Progress through Inclusive Leadership Tolerance in an Interconnected World.. PTI MAS SHWSHW