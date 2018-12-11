MP Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh loses

Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) In a major upset in the otherwise upbeat Congress camp, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh lost from his traditional Churhat seat for the first time in the Assembly polls.Ajay Singh, son of former Union minister and Congress stalwart late Arjun Singh, lost to Shardendu Tiwari of the BJP by 6,402 votes, Sidhi district's electoral officer Dilip Kumarsaid.Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh won from his traditional Raghogarh seat by 46,697 votes against BJP's BhupendraRaghuwanshi.Digvijay's younger brother Laxman Singh won from Chanchoda seat by 9,797 votes against BJP's sitting MLA, Mamata Meena.State minister Archana Chitnis lost from Burhanpur by a margin of 5,120 votes to an independent candidate, Thakur Surendra Singh.An independent candidate from Bhagwanpura seat, Kedar Chidabhai Dawar, won by 9,716 votes, defeating BJP's Jamna Singh Solanki.As per the latest Election Commission data, the BJP has won 74 seats out of the total 230, while the Congress has won 75. Independent candidates have won three seats.The BJP is leading on 35 seats and the Congress on 39. The BSP is leading on two seats and SP and an independent on one seat each. PTI MAS ADU LAL NP BNM KRK AAR