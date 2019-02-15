MP: Man gets 10 years in jail for ferrying poppy husk

Mandsaur (MP), Feb 15 (PTI) A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district Thursday sentenced the owner of a multi-utility vehicle to ten years in jail for possessing and transporting poppy husk.Bhanvarlal Vishnoi (35), a resident of neighbouring Rajasthan, was also fined Rs 1 lakh by special judge (NDPS) Rupesh Kumar Gupta, according to deputy director, prosecution, Bapusingh Thakur.On June 3, 2010, acting on a tip-off, police had intercepted the vehicle and seized 2.96 quintal poppy husk from it, he said.The driver escaped but the police, based on the vehicle's registration number and other documents, zeroed in on Vishnoi, said Thakur.Vishnoi was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said. PTI COR MAS LAL BNM DVDV