MP Man hangs self in UP's Mathura district

Mathura (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in a guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district due to looming financial crisis and a pending rape case against him, police said Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in a room of Ekta Seva Sadan in Goverdhan area where Rupesh, a resident of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, was staying, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. An 11-page suicide note was found at the spot. According to the suicide note, Rupesh was in severe debt crisis and had borrowed 5-6 lakh rupees from different people which he was unable to repay. He also mentioned that a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered against him, the SP said. According to the guest house records, Rupesh had come on a pilgrimage to Vrindavan and had checked-in at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Shukla said. The police were informed after the staff of the guest house knocked at the door of the room in which he was staying on Friday morning but got no response, he said. After reaching the spot, Rupesh was found hanging from the ceiling fan, he added. The family members of the deceased have been informed and post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive, the SP said.