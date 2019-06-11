MP minor's rape-murder: Accused sent to judicial custody for a day

Bhopal, Jun 11 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sent a man accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl to judicial custody for a day. Vishnu Bamora (35) was produced before Special Judge Suresh Singh by Kamla Nagar police, said Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoriya, Special Public Prosecutor for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Bamora was arrested from Mortakka village in Khandwa on Monday morning for raping and smothering the minor girl in Kamla Nagar area here in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The girl went missing after she came out of her house on Saturday evening to make a purchase, and her body was found near a drain in the area Sunday morning. The SPP on Monday told PTI that the court was informed that the police was ready to file a charge sheet in the case by Wednesday. Bhadoriya said Bhopal District Bar Association vice president Reena Verma has told her that lawyers have decided not to appear for the accused. PTI LAL MAS BNM RT