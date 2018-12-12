MP polls: Several state ministers lost seats to Congress rivals

Bhopal, Dec 12 (PTI) More than a dozen ministers from the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh lost the state assembly polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday.The Congress, which staked claim to form the government in the state on Tuesday night, also faced a few losses.Finance minister Jayant Malaiya was defeated by a small margin of 798 votes by Congress' Rahul Lodhi from Damoh assembly seat.Another minister, Archana Chitnis, lost to independent candidate Thakur Surendra Singh, a Congress rebel, by a margin of 5,120 votes from Burhanpur constituency.Former Bajrang Dal national chief and cabinet minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya lost the Gwalior seat to Congress' Pradhyuman Singh Tomar by a margin of 21,044 votes.In Bhopal (South-West), revenue minister Umashankar Gupta lost to Congress' P C Sharma by a margin of 6,587 votes.In Morena, health minister Rustam Singh bit the dust. Congress' Raghuraj Singh Kansana beat him by 20,849 votes.Minister Antar Singh Arya and his cabinet colleague Omprakash Dhurve lost to Congress' Gyarsilal Rawat in Sendhwa (ST) constituency and Bhupendra Maravi in Shahpura assembly, respectively.Arya and Dhurve lost by 15,878 and 35,960 votes, respectively.Congress' Praveen Pathak wrested the Gwalior seat from BJP's Narayan Singh Kushwaha by a wafer-thin margin of 121 votes.Minister Lal Singh Arya lost his Gohad seat to Congress' Ravnir Jatav by a margin of 23,989 votes.BJP's Lalita Yadav (Malahra seat in Chhatarpur district) lost to Congress candidate Pradyumn Singh Lodhi by a margin of 15,779 votes.Two other junior ministers Sharad Jain (Jabalpur North) and Balkrishna Patidar (Khargone) were defeated by Congress' Vinay Saxena and Ravi Joshi respectively.Jain and Patidar lost by 578 and 9,512 votes respectively.Minister Deepak Joshi, son of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, lost to Manoj Choudhary of Congress by 13,519 votes.Some prominent Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajay Singh, also faced defeat in the polls.Ajay Singh lost his traditional seat, Churat, by a margin of 6,402 votes to BJP's Shardendu Tiwari.Two of the four Congress working presidents -- Ramniwas Rawat (Vijaypur) and Surendra Choudhary (Naryaoli) -- also lost to their BJP rivals. PTI ADU LALNP DIVDIV