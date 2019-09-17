MP, Raj govts playing 'manipulative politics' to remain in power: Union min

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday accused the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan of playing "manipulative politics" so that they remain in power."The governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh do not have an absolute majority. In such a situation, they are trying to increase their strength by manipulative politics," he said replying to a question here. He said, "The case of BSP MLAs joining Congress is an internal matter of the BSP and the Congress. But in a democracy, those who win elections by gaining confidence of people should have loyalty to them."The allegations of horse trading of legislators by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh are false, baseless and concocted, he added. "If such an effort was made then the government would have gone away at any time. The BJP does not believe in this kind of policy and intention," he said. In the matter of reservation for backward classes on economic basis, he said that the Centre has made a provision to provide 10 per cent reservation to the people of backward classes on economic basis, if the state government is not implementing it, then Centre will question them. PTI AG AD RHLRHL