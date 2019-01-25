MP varsity signs MoU with AIMIL to develop Ayurveda drugs using nanotechnology

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh-based Jiwaji University and Delhi-based AIMIL Pharmaceutical firm have inked an MoU to develop new Ayurveda drugs using nanotechnology. The pact is also aimed at standardising and scientifically validating the existing drug formulations in the ayurveda sector. Former health secretary and ex-Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr V M Katoch, who was present at the MoU signing function, lauded the improved co-ordination between research institutes and ayurvedic industry. The MoU was signed between Jiwaji University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sangeeta Shukla and AIMIL Pharmaceutical Executive Director Sanchit Sharma."Ayurveda is the key to treating some of the incurable diseases. If old formulations are subjected to modern research, we will surely be able to develop world-class medicines with negligible side effects," Dr Katoch said. Commenting on the development, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals (I) Ltd Executive Director Sanchit Sharma said, "AIMIL will pump in resources, like equipment and technology inputs, to help the University utilise its pool of qualified researchers to its optimal potential.""It is a win-win situation for us. The arrangement will open new avenues for our faculty and students while giving AIMIL access to latest research feedback," said Vice Chancellor of Jiwaji University Sangita Shukla, while thanking the Union AYUSH Ministry for promoting research in ayurveda. Highlighting the gains from tie-ups between researchers and industry, Dr Katoch cited the example of DRDO-developed formulation Lukoskin to treat white spots or vitiligo while country's premier research agency, CSIR has developed anti-diabetes herbal drug formulation BGR-34. The Union government has tied-up with AIMIL for marketing these two drugs which have made huge impact in lives of suffering masses throughout the country.The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed BGR-34, after standardisation and pre-clinical studies conducted jointly by its two labs - Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI). It is meant to be used by newly diagnosed diabetes patients for management of the disease. Launched two years ago, BGR-34 is an add-on or adjuvant to existing diabetes treatment helping to maintain normal blood glucose levels, in addition to improving the immune system, releasing antioxidants and checking free radicals. PTI PLB RCJ