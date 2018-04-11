Mphasis sets up CoE for cognitive computing with IIIT-Bangalore

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) IT firm Mphasis today said it has partnered with International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) to set up a centre for cognitive computing.

The centre will focus on applied research with relevance for society and enterprises, and Mphasis will invest more than Rs 5 crore over the next three years on this initiative, the company said in a statement.

The centre will work on proof of concepts, prototypes, and research papers and all intellectual assets generated from the programme will be open sourced and accessible for everyone.

The inauguration of the centre is scheduled on June 2018.

"Cognitive technology is transforming all aspects of enterprises and society today. This requires dedicated investments to build a world class ecosystem accessible for all...we are committed to building the first of its kind cognitive computing center focusing on machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, sensors and augmented reality," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

The partnership with Mphasis provides a powerful way to enhance IIIT-Bs research in cognitive computing and reach out to the sections of society that can benefit the most from it, IIIT-B Director S Sadagopan said.