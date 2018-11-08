Mpower Announces The Mpower Fest - a Music Concert to Create Awareness About Mental Health

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare, presents The Mpower Fest - a groundbreaking new initiative set to bring together some of the most prominent names in music for an unforgettable concert on the 11th of November. The Mpower Fest, which will take place at JioGarden BKC, aims to use the power of music to break down the stigma and normalise conversations around mental health in India. The concert features a stellar line-up including Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Amaal and Armaan Malik, and Shalmali.Mpower was launched in 2016 by Neerja Birla and her daughter Ananya Birla to proactively champion mental health causes by raising awareness and providing world-class care services.Last month, On World Mental Health Day, Mpower launched the #SunoDekhoKaho campaign, encouraging people to be more aware and speak up if they see someone in need of help. The Mpower Fest will see the performers as well as popular Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh take the #SunoDekhoKaho pledge along with Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson Mpower.Commenting on The Mpower Fest, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "The Mpower Fest is launched to be a music concert for young people and to provide a platform to engage in meaningful dialogue on mental health, in a fun and relatable way. We strongly believe in advocating a stigma-free society and encourage people in need to speak up, because it is ok not to be ok, but it is not ok not to seek help. Through this platform we urge everybody to take a pledge and support this cause. We are very happy to have Vishal-Shekhar, Amaal-Armaan and Shalmali performing and helping us spread the word."Commenting on The Mpower Fest, Ms. Ananya Birla, Co-founder and Vice Chairperson, Mpower, said, "Music can be an incredible source of inspiration and support for people, it has always lifted me in difficult times and I hope that through The Mpower Fest it can help others too. Through collaborating with these incredible artists, Mpower will be able to reach even more people with our message and get a step closer to breaking down the stigma which stops so many from speaking out and seeking support."The artists have expressed their delight at being associated with The Mpower Fest.Vishal-Shekhar, popular Bollywood music duo, said, "In a country rife with stigma when it comes to matters of the mind, it is very essential that we learn to be more mindful - of how we watch out, listen, and speak to someone with a mental health concern. We look forward to coming together for a musical evening with the sole purpose of stamping out the stigma and to encourage a conversation about mental health."Amaal-Armaan, the well-known Mallik brothers, said, " As the change-makers of tomorrow, it is up to us to ensure that we create a sound ecosystem for individuals with mental illnesses and spread awareness about mental health. Let us come together and promise to be more mindful when we see, listen, or speak to someone who may be going through tough times."Shalmali, the youth inspiring singer, said, "We are the change-makers and we have the power to change the world. It is time we take a vow to be mindful, to listen carefully and to be there for those who need us. Let us together make a difference with the power of music by pledging to help create a happier, mental health friendly society. And to #SunoDekhoKaho to break the stigma around mental illness."Commenting on The Mpower Fest, Yuvraj Singh, a popular Indian cricketer, said, "I am very happy to be a part of #SunoDekhoKaho initiative that aims to break the stigma around mental illness. It is our responsibility to create a better tomorrow for generations to come and the change starts today. We, as a community, should learn to listen carefully and to be there for those who need us. About MpowerAt Mpower, a pioneer in the mental health industry we proactively champion mental health causes, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services through a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. Through a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations, we aim to end stigma and encourage dialogue around mental health. Mpower endeavours to be The Movement to affect change. It aims to create a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations to empower people living with mental health problems and psycho-social disabilities. Mpower aims to #StampOutStigma in India! Source: Mpower