Mpower Partners With FICCI to Host 'Speak Up' -India's Mental Health Conference

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 26, 2018 --Speak Up, an annual conference will bring together varied stakeholders of mental health in India Mpower, a pioneer in the mental healthcare industry of India, has partnered with FICCI Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence, for an annual leadership forum 'Speak Up' - National Mental Health Movement. Scheduled on October 30th, 2018 in New Delhi, the inaugural conference will see Mrs. Neerja Birla delivering the keynote on the theme - 'The need to speak up and fight the stigma around mental health in India'. In its quest to create awareness, alleviate stigma and encourage dialogue around mental health in India, Mpower and FICCI have collaborated along with eminent leaders and experts from the mental health industry including medical and non-medical professionals, Government bodies, national associations, corporates, media, influencers, academicians to discuss emerging concerns around Mental Health in India. The flagship event would witness public addresses, panel discussions, Q-A sessions and exhibits set-ups at the venue by influencers and sponsors, supporting the cause. The daylong conference will bring to the fore and address critical aspects pertaining to mental health including the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, un-addressed concerns such as contradictory ideology of POCSO Act and Disability Act, spotting signs and early intervention, bridging the gap between available resources and required ecosystem to build positive mental health, capacity building for the Mental Health and workplace. The event will also touch upon recognising mental well-being impacting young adults against increased instances of bullying, peer and exam pressure resulting in increased number of suicide incidents amongst students, rise of suicidal internet games like the Blue Whale challenge.Commenting on this partnership, Jyoti Narain Kapoor, CEO, Mpower, said, "Today, mental health is a growing concern in India impacting individuals across age groups, demographics and socio-economic background. At Mpower, we are committed to build a movement to drive awareness, stir conversations and encourage an open outlook towards mental health. We believe, now more than ever, it is imperative for all stakeholders to come together to discuss and deliberate and create an ecosystem of change. In association with FICCI, we are proud to launch an industry first platform, 'Speak Up', which aims to discuss ground realities of the state of mental health in our country and work towards a stigma-free tomorrow." The brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla, Mpower since its inception 2 years ago, has been actively championing the cause of mental health to create awareness, advocate prevention and greater adoption/acceptance of services leading way to a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach in India. For more information, visit: https://www.mpowerminds.com/