Mpower to Host 4th Edition of ABHI Ride to Mpower, a Cycle Ride to Create Awareness About Mental Health

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Mumbai will come together to pledge to bring the #WheelsofChange and to be more sensitive towards mental health Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare from The Aditya Birla Education Trust, is all set to host its fourth edition of 'Ride to Mpower,' a cycle ride to create awareness and stamp out the stigma associated with mental health on 27th January 2019. The initiative aims to bring the #WheelsOfChange in the society by bringing together Mumbaikars and encourage them to increase conversations around mental health.The cycle ride aims to bring together cyclists and fitness champions to participate and lend their support towards this critical cause as they cycle through the streets of Mumbai. These Mumbaikars will pledge to become champions of mental health and become the Wheels of Change. 'Ride to Mpower' marks Mpower's most successful awareness initiatives, it strives to educate individuals on the correlation between physical and mental health toward an individual's overall well-being.Presented by Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, 'Ride to Mpower' initiative aims to take forward this movement and alleviate all stigma associated with Mental Health in India. The event will be flagged off by Mrs. Neerja Birla.Commenting on this initiative, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "Mpower - The Movement is all about creating a paradigm shift in the way people think of mental health. Everyone knows that it's important and normal to take care of one's physical health and Mpower endeavours to make people aware that it is just as important and normal to take care of one's mental health. ABHI Ride to Mpower - the cycle ride is our way of reaching out to the community, in order to highlight that a healthy mind is as important as a healthy body. This is the fourth cycle ride we're doing and as participation increases, I hope that it will encourage more people to embrace a more holistic approach to wellness and self-care."Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, "We are happy to partner with Ride to Mpower that aims to encourage conversations around mental health and alleviate the stigma attached to it. We are proud of the efforts that Mpower is putting in to educate the masses and create an impact leading to acceptance of mental health concerns and bring in a change in the society's outlook towards the topic.""This is also in line with our business philosophy of 'health first in health insurance,' adds Mr Mayank Bathwal CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited.Mpower, the brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla, was launched four years ago, and has been at the forefront to affect change and proactively champion the cause of mental health, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach in the country.Tickets for the Ride to Mpower event are Live on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. The event will also see the support of Aditya Birla Health Insurance as the title sponsor, Khushi Ambient Media Solutions as the Ambient Media Partner and Bright Outdoors as the Outdoor Media Partner.Registrations:Registration Fee:Rs. 499 - 27kms starting from Parsee Gymkhana to Worli Sea Face and back to Parsee Gymkhana (Start time: 6:15 am)Rs. 299 - 15kms starting from Parsee Gymkhana to Haji Ali Junction and back to Parsee Gymkhana (Start time: 6:40 am)Rs. 199 - 7kms starting from Parsee Gymkhana to Chowpatty Seaface and back to Parsee Gymkhana (Start time: 7:00 am)When: Sunday, 27th January, 2019 Where, start of the race: Parsee Gymkhana, Mumbai About MpowerAt Mpower, a pioneer in the mental health industry we proactively champion mental health causes, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services through a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. Through a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations, we aim to end stigma and encourage dialogue around mental health. Mpower endeavours to be The Movement to affect change. It aims to create a rich network of individuals, professionals and organisations to empower people living with mental health problems and psycho-social disabilities. Mpower aims to #StampOutStigma in India!For more information, visit: Website: https://goo.gl/d3cvQAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2200520896878373/Twitter: https://twitter.com/mpowermindsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mpowerminds/ Source: Mpower PWRPWR