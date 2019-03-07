Mpower to Host 4th Edition of ABHI Ride to Mpower, a Cycle Ride to Create Awareness About Mental Health

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Mumbai will come together to pledge to #StampOutStigma and to be more sensitive towards mental health Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare from The Aditya Birla Education Trust, is all set to host its fourth edition of Ride to Mpower, a cycle ride to create awareness and stamp out the stigma associated with mental health on 17th March, 2019. The initiative aims to #StampOutStigma surrounding mental health in society by bringing together Mumbaikars and encourage them to increase conversations around mental health.The cycle ride led by Mrs. Neerja Birla and RTM Ride Director Firoza Suresh, aims to bring together cyclists and fitness champions to participate and lend their support towards this critical cause as they cycle through the streets of Mumbai. These Mumbaikars will pledge to become champions of mental health. Ride to Mpower marks Mpower's most successful awareness initiatives; it strives to educate individuals on the correlation between physical and mental health toward an individual's overall well-being.Presented by Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, Ride to Mpower initiative aims to take forward this movement and alleviate all stigma associated with mental health in India. The event will be flagged off by Mrs. Neerja Birla.Commenting on this initiative, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, "One of our main goals at Mpower is to bring about a change in the way people perceive mental health. With Ride to Mpower, we hope to bring the cycling and fitness communitiestogether to pave the way for positive conversations about mental health. It's all about encouraging people to look at mental health with the same openness and seriousness as we do physical health - after all, a healthy body and a healthy mind both contribute to a person's holistic wellness. As we see increased participation with each passing year, I'm certain that this annual cycle ride will keep inspiring more people to embrace a more wholesome approach to wellness and self-care."Cyclist Firoza Suresh said, "An active body complements an active mind. Mental limitations can be overpowered through systematic exposure to the outer world. Hence, remaining outdoors, building physical endurance, connecting with nature, socializing & skill development, all invigorate the learning process and cycling has natural benefits that complements these conditions."Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, said, "We are living in an era where social and emotional shame continues to cloud discussions on mental health and fitness. Though people are slowly getting vigilant about the importance of mental health, there are still a large number of people that focus only on physical well-being. As per National Mental Health Survey of India for FY16 conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, nearly 15% of adult Indian population suffers from such mental health issues which require active intervention.""We are happy to partner with Ride to Mpower initiative, that aims to spread awareness towards mental health, which aligns with our organization's purpose of inspiring individuals and families to stay healthy. Through this initiative, it's an attempt to educate the masses and create an impact leading to acceptance of mental health challenges in order to eradicate the stigma associated with it." Mpower, the brainchild of Mrs. Neerja Birla, Mpower was launched three years ago, and has been at the forefront to affect change and proactively champion the cause of mental health, create awareness, advocate prevention and provide services with a professional, holistic and multi-disciplinary approach in the country.Tickets for the Ride to Mpower event are Live on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. The event will also see the support of Aditya Birla Health Insurance as the title sponsor, Khushi Ambient Media Solutions as Cinema Advertising Partner, - Bright Outdoor Media Pvt.Ltd. as Outdoor Media Partner, DNA as Print Partner, DOME @ NSCI, SVP Stadium as Venue Partner, 93.5 Red FM as Radio Partner, Decathlon as Bib Expo Partner, Second Nature as Beverage Partner, Gold's Gym as Fitness Partner, Apollo Hospitals as Healthcare Partner, and BookMyShow as Ticketing Partner.Registrations: Registration Fee: Rs. 499 - 27kms starting from Dome @ NSCI, SVP stadium to Asian Heart Institute and back (Start time: 6:00 am)Rs. 299 - 15kms starting from Dome @ NSCI, SVP stadium to Shivaji Park and back (Start time: 6:20 am)Rs. 199 - 7kms starting from Dome @ NSCI, SVP stadium to JK Kapur Chowk and back (Start time: 6:40 am)When: Sunday, 17th March, 2019 Where, start of the race: Dome @ NSCI, Worli