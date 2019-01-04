MPs, activists write to PM to strengthen MGNREGA

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Several MPs and activists have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to strengthen the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA), a statement said Friday.According to the statement, the prime minister has been requested to take all measures to register the demand and provide dated acknowledgement receipts. The letter is undersigned by MPs Karan Singh Yadav and Deepender Singh Hooda, MLA Jignesh Mevani, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, and Aruna Roy among others."We urge you to make the strengthening of MGNREGA an urgent priority of your government," the letter stated, adding that the act has played an important role in protecting the lives, livelihoods and wages of rural workers. PTI BUN DPB