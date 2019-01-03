MPs can learn sportsmanship from games, more such events should be organised: LS speaker

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The main lesson lawmakers can learn from sporting games is the spirit of sportsmanship which can hold them in good stead in their political career, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Thursday.She said this after inaugurating the third MPs Badminton Tournament at the Constitution Club of India here."Badminton or be it any sports, teaches so much, and one of the main lessons is the spirit of sportsmanship. For MLAs, MPs or anyone, the lessons hold good and it helps them in their career," she said.Parliamentarians Tariq Anwar, Rajiv Pratap Rudy Tej Pratap Singh Yadav an Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion."During session inside Parliament, various members from different parties may have differences over issues, but in sporting arena, they all come and mingle with ease. More such sporting events should organised," Mahajan said. Rudy, a Lok Sabha member, said such events also act as a stress-busters."Besides, members from all political parties come and play and that also creates more bonhomie among them, besides fostering a spirit of sportsmanship," he said.The MP said, besides sports, MPs have engaged in other extra-curricular activities too, such as yoga.Mahajan also recalled the life of Ramakant Achrekar, the celebrated cricket coach credited for discovering Sachin Tendulkar, who died Wednesday."I had met him a couple of times before I had become the speaker. He was a very soft-spoken and simple man. But, when it came to training, he was tough and help mould Sachin into a legendary cricketer," she said. Achrekar, 87, had been battling old age-related ailments for the past few days, according to a family member. PTI KND KJKJ