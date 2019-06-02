MPs from Bundelkhand fail to get ministerial berths

(Eds: Unedited) Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Unlike eastern Uttar Pradesh which bagged a lion's share of ministerial berths in the Union Council of Ministers, MPs from Bundelkhand region of the state could not make it to the list of ministers.All the four parliamentary constituencies in Bundelkhand region of the state gave their electoral verdict in favour of the BJP.In Banda, BJP's RK Singh Patel defeated SP's ShyamaCharan Gupta by a margin of over 58,000 votes, while inHamirpur, it was Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of the BJP who emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival Dilip Kumar Singh of the BSP by more than 2.48 lakh votes.Jhansi witnessed Anurag Sharma of the BJP winning by amargin of over 3.65 lakh votes.In Jalaun, it was Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJPwho defeated Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of the BSP by over 1.58 lakh votes.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP stalwart Uma Bharti, who won from Jhansi, was made a Cabinet minister.Bundelkhand is a hilly region spread over UttarPradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Seven districts in Uttar Pradesh-- Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Jalaun andChitrakoot -- and eight districts in Madhya Pradesh fall underthis region.The NDA's second term in office saw eastern Uttar Pradesh bagging the lion's share of the ministerial berths with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself leading the pack.Modi won from Varanasi while Rajnath Singh, a seniorminister who joined the prime minister's team as number two in the Union Cabinet, represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was re-electedfrom Chandauli, also in eastern UP, joined Modi's team at theCentre as well. Smriti Irani who won from Amethi is also apart of Modi 2.0.Thursday's government formation saw UP, which electsthe maximum number of 80 MPs, getting 10 representatives inthe government.Apart from Prime Minister Modi, there are four Cabinet ministers (from UP) -- Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahendra Nath Pandey.Two are MoS (independent charge) -- Santosh Gangwarand Hardeep Singh Puri, a Rajya Sabha member from the state.Others are MoS -- Gen (retd) V K Singh, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Sanjeev Balyan.Those who could not make it this time are ManekaGandhi, who is likely to become the Pro-tem Speaker, MaheshSharma, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Satyapal Singh.Anupriya Patel, whose Apna Dal (Sonelal) bagged twoseats to takle NDA's tally to 64 in the state was conspicuousby her absence in the list of ministers this time, though shewas part of the previous government.Some other faces of the last government who failed tomake it are Manoj Sinha who lost from Ghazipur, Uma Bharti and Kalraj Mishra who did not contest. Krishna Raj was not given a ticket. PTI NAV KJ DVDV