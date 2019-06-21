MPs urge govt to expedite Ken-Betwa river-linking project

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Lok Sabha members Friday asked the government to take steps to expedite Ken-Betwa river-linking project to overcome water scarcity in the Bundelkhand region. "If it happen it would be the first inter-linking river project in the country which will transform the face of the Bundelkhand region which has witnessed migration of farmers to cities," BJP's Pushpendra Singh Chandel said. Raising the issue through a private member resolution, Chandel said the government should also initiate steps for replenishing dams to overcome the problems of water scarcity and practice of 'Anna Pratha' in the region. 'Anna Pratha' refers to the practice of farmers freeing their cows to graze in open fields in times of scarcity of water and fodder, he said.Although former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated the proposal for inter-linking of rivers, he said, it was put into cold storage by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress between 2004 and 2014. Chandel said much of the agrarian problem could be solved by making available water to farmer. Participating in the discussion Nihal Chand (BJP) said Narendra Modi government has earned credit for initiating several first in the country. This government in past has done a lot of work for irrigation projects in the country with the object of more crop per drop, he said. Nishikant Dubey (BJP) said Congress government has not done anything to solve the problem of water crisis in the country. Modi has recognised this as an important issue and has created Jal Shakti ministry, he said. The discussion on the resolution will continue next week. PTI CS RR DP RCJ