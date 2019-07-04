MQDC’s Whizdom Rolls out Two Innovative Programs to Promote Entrepreneurship amongst Young Professionals, Nurture ‘Innovative’ Talent

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)With its two programmes Whizdom Innovation Challenge and Brand Ambassador, Whizdom aims to accelerate budding Indian entrepreneurs and university studentsRecognizing passionate, innovative and experimental individualsEnhancing grassroots innovation and driving success Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), a global property development organization headquartered in Thailand, has announced the launch of its two innovative programmes in India, under its brand Whizdom. The company said the two programmes Whizdom Innovation Challenge and Brand Ambassador- are an attempt to appreciate and support Indias entrepreneurial community and nurture new talent from the universities and higher educational institutes across several sectors. Through these programmes, the company aims to further build on the Indian entrepreneurial community, and support university students, young professionals, and budding entrepreneurs become role models with their innovative work and inspire the generation. As a part of Whizdom Innovation Challenge, participants across business schools, colleges, corporate professionals, and entrepreneurs were invited to present their innovative business ideas in the field of Health, Lifestyle & Wellness, Education, Real Estate & Construction, and Agritech. The corporation received over 100 applications from across the country, out of which the top 11 shortlisted teams were invited to the grand finale, the Pitch Day, held in New Delhi on May 13th. The finalists pitched their innovative ideas and business models addressing global/local issues. The presentations entailed how to make a large-scale socio-economic impact. MQDC India has also shortlisted 5 young, dynamic and committed Brand Ambassadors from the best colleges and universities in India to be the representatives of Whizdom Club India on their respective campuses for the period of one year. As part of this program, the students will be given a year-long internship opportunity at the MQDC offices in Delhi and Bangkok, followed by other benefits. MQDC has partnered with TiE Delhi and Turning Ideas for a program that focuses on the proliferation of start-ups, creating future leaders and innovating in areas of wellness and sustainability in India. Further, the company extended their support to the winners of Innovation Challenge & Brand Ambassadors and offered them an opportunity to be a part of Techsauce Global Summit in Thailand. During the summit, these participants had an opportunity to expand their knowledge and connections beyond India and presented their unique business ideas on the global platform. Ms. Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC India Real Estate Private Limited said, We are excited to announce the winners of Whizdom Innovation Challenge and Brand Ambassadors and wish them luck. Understanding the market potential, we aim to contribute to the growth of the emerging start-up culture in India. These projects reflect our commitment to developing an ecosystem and nurture young leaders for the betterment of society. She further added, As a part of the challenge the top 5 winners will get access to our world-class start-up co-working infrastructure in Thailand and India (Whizdom Club), and further grow their connections beyond India along with the Brand Ambassadors. Winners of Whizdom Innovation ChallengeStart-up NameDomainSolutionFoundersFresco eggsHealth & AgroEgg aggregation company to operate in India, to sources from local farmers and supply to Modern Trade stores.Tulika Gupta, LucknowUrbanairlabs-UbreathHealth & LifestylePotters that enhance purification capacity of potted plantsSanjay Maurya; Akshay Goyall, New DelhiGuideRatna Travel & Tourism Pvt. Ltd.LifestyleBooking a guided tour and travel guides real timeRatan Biswas & Ramita, KolkataRealTellLifestyleAI/ML driven Kiosk ApplicationSanyam Gupta & Shivendra Misra, New DelhiSynapptra TechAI, Lifestyle & Real estateSynapptra is an AI-based SaaS platform combined with edge computing devices delivering high levels of energy efficiency for commercial spaces by actively managing Industrial HVAC, Internal Air Quality (PM 2.5, Co2 & VOC's) and Lighting along with Predictive Intelligence for Capital Equipment powering these spacesAnil, Dheeraj & Vikram, Brand AmbassadorsCollegeName of the studentsShaheed Sukhdev College of Business StudiesAman GuptaRamjas CollegeVibhuti SharmaBennett UniversityManinder SinghRamjas CollegeNehal BaidBennett UniversityPraveena BhambraAbout Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is a property developer that develops, invests in, and manages residential, mixed-use, commercial, and hotel projects with a corporate commitment for all well-being. MQDC brands include Magnolias, Whizdom, The Aspen Tree and Mulberry Grove, catering for a range of healthy, sustainable lifestyles. The company provides an industry-leading 30-year warranty on its residential units, in line with its exceptional construction standards. Under its philosophy of sustainnovation, MQDC aims to lead its sector in sustainability. The company supports the Bangkok-based Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC), Asias first research base for sustainable building with a focus on well-being. MQDC is determined to operate with concern for all life on Earth, advancing this agenda through sustainable development, for the wider benefit of society. For more information, please visit www.mqdc.com. About Whizdom Club by MQDC IndiaMQDC plans to introduce Whizdom Club India, as the brands first project in India, drawn by the countrys youthful demographics and strong startup culture. Image: (L-R) Ambika Malhotra, Aman Gupta, Sanyam Gupta, Kunaal Gupta, Chulamas Jitpatima, Shivendra Misra, Ashish Mittal, Ratan Biswas, Nehal Baid, Ranen Malik, Vibhuti Sharma, Girish V, Shubham Gupta, Sanjay Maurya, and Tulika Gupta