Mr. Dinesh Pangtey Appointed as CEO of LIC Mutual Fund

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Mr. Dinesh Pangtey has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of LIC Mutual Fund. Mr. Pangtey started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC of India in 1984 and has risen through the ranks to this senior position. Prior to taking over as CEO of LIC Mutual Fund, Mr. Dinesh Pangtey was Director and Chief Executive Officer at LIC HFL AMC. Mr. Dinesh Pangtey has 35 years of experience across Private Equity, life, Pension, Group Superannuation Scheme and Insurance sector. During his stint as CEO with the private equity division of the LIC Group, Mr. Pangtey completed investment of the maiden Fund corpus and achieved exit from 4 portfolio companies with an IRR of 22% and returned 79% of the amount drawn from Investors. He strategized the setting up of the new Fund under SEBI AIF platform & directly raised 92% of the base corpus. The Fund is shortly poised to exhaust the green shoe option and close at Rs. 1000 Cr. He is a Direct Recruit Officer in LIC at various key positions with expertise in marketing. He has served as Regional Manager Marketing channel in Western Zone spanning the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. He has headed Divisions like J&K, Ahmedabad & Delhi. Mr. Dinesh Pangtey has a Bachelor's Degree in Science.About LIC Mutual FundLIC Mutual Fund was established on 20th April 1989 by LIC of India. Being an associate company of India's premier and most trusted brand, LIC Mutual Fund is one of the well-known players in the asset management sphere. With a systematic investment discipline coupled with a high standard of financial ethics and corporate governance, LIC Mutual Fund is emerging as a preferred Investment Manager amongst the investor fraternity. LIC Mutual Fund endeavours to create value for its investors by adopting innovative and robust investment strategies, catering to all segments of investors. LIC Mutual Fund believes in providing delight to its customers and partners by way of superior investment experience and unparalleled service thereby truly bring them Khushiyaan, Zindagi Ki. For further information, please visit the website www.licmf.com. Image: Mr. Dinesh Pangtey takes charge as CEO of LIC Mutual Fund