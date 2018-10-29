Mr. Gangadharan Unni Kartha Joins Kuliza as Global Delivery Head

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mr. Gangadharan Unni Kartha joins Kuliza to strengthen its overall delivery and resource management for its flagship product Lend.In Mr. Unni brings over 24 years of experience and expertise in delivery management to Kuliza. Previously, Mr. Unni has held senior leadership positions in leading IT-enabled organizations and multinational banks in the Asia Pacific region. He has led several business transformation programs for banks and was responsible for overall delivery management and resource management to better serve the customers. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745030/Kuliza_Logo.jpg ) On joining Kuliza, Mr Unni said, "The lending landscape is in the midst of unprecedented transformation and Kuliza is at the forefront of delivering world-class implementations for global financial institutions. I am pleased to add my experience and expertise to the team as the company continues to grow and expand globally. ""Mr. Unni brings tremendous experience and knowledge that will help us strengthen Kuliza's delivery management as we expand globally," said Kaushal Sarda, CEO, Kuliza. "He joins us at a prime phase of the organization as we grow our customer base and build domain expertise in banking. We look forward to Mr. Unni leading the charge and help Kuliza deliver high-quality implementations and support."Gaurav Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Kuliza, said, "Mr. Unni coming onboard will refine Kuliza's global delivery framework and also help our team better deploy Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In for global financial institutions and accelerate our business.""Mr. Unni's addition to the team will enable us to support our customers better and also enhance our delivery capabilities," said Achintya Gupta, Director Sales & Marketing, Kuliza. He further added that, "Technology implementation has always been a very critical part of our business and Mr. Unni's knowledge and experience will help us stay ahead of our competitors and innovate." Most recently Ex-Chief General Manager of State Bank of India joined Kuliza as the Executive Director, bringing over 3 decades of experience and expertise in banking domain and with Mr. Unni joining the organization, Kuliza is all set to execute many more lending implementations globally. About Kuliza Kuliza is a leading provider of digital transformation and operational intelligence solutions for financial enterprises. Since 2006, Kuliza has executed more than 120 digital transformation projects for global startups and industry-leading global enterprises. Lend.In is Kuliza's flagship lending product, a new-age lending system for banks and lending institutions to increase the overall efficiencies while decreasing the cost and go-to-market time for customers. Kuliza has been recognized by Deloitte and Nasscom in the past, has won several industry awards like the prestigious Technoviti Award by EY and Banking Frontiers, Digital Transformation Partner & Best Lending System of the year for NBFCs by elets technomedia. It has also been mentioned by global market research firms like Gartner, Forrester etc. To learn more about Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In, visit http://www.getlend.in and for more information about Kuliza, visit http://www.kuliza.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter for more updates. Source: Kuliza Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR