Mr. Kieran Murphy (President and CEO, GE Healthcare) at GE HCI Alumni Day

Mr. Kieran Murphy (President & CEO, GE Healthcare) lauded the alumni, their parents and the GE Healthcare Institute Skill Creation team for their efforts in helping India's healthcare sector at the GE Healthcare Institute's Alumni Day held on the 9th of October, 2018. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767498/Kieran_Murphy_GE_Healthcare.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767499/GE_HCI_Alumni_Day.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767500/GE_HCI_Saint_Elizabeth_Health_Care.jpg )India has 84% shortfall in the healthcare technician demand-supply gap (as projected by National Skill Development Corporation [NSDC]). This is why GE Healthcare partnered with the Tata Trusts in 2016 and launched a unique skill creation initiative to train 10,000 youth in various technical areas of expertise in healthcare over a period of 3 years.At the Alumni Day (Mumbai), the alumni came back to share their stories, be awarded for their achievements and most importantly meet the people who made it all possible. The function was attended by parents who are proud of the education and financial stability their children now have. The GE HCI team were overwhelmed to witness a change in the mind-set of parents from wanting to marry the girl child to now supporting her skilling.The alumni had graduated as technicians in the fields of X-Ray / Operation Theatre / Anesthesia / Radiology and were placed in reputed organisations such as Jupiter Hospital, Ayush Hospital, SRL Diagnostics, Birla Diagnostics, Usha Diagnostic, Curra Multi-Speciality, Dr. Gandhi's Nursing Home, Vedant Hospital, Titan Hospital, Infinity Medisurge and more.On the Alumni Day, they bring with them testimonials from their employers : 'Proactive', 'Enthusiastic' and 'Great technical skills in recording patient history on digital images' are just some of the testimonials. It then comes as no surprise that 93% of the employers found the GE HCI training to be of good quality and appropriate to their requirements.Also present at the event were Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta (President & CEO, GE Healthcare India & South Asia and MD, Wipro GE Healthcare), Mr. Marut Setia (Executive & Head, Education Solutions & Customer Engagement, Africa, South Asia & ASEAN GE Healthcare), Ms. Anita Rajan (COO, Tata STRIVE & VP, Tata Sustainability Group), Dr. Sangeeta Pikale (Maharashtra State Director Health Sector Skill Council), Dr. Manoj Gandhi (Dr. Gandhi's Nursing Home and Secretary Bombay Nursing Homes Association, BNHA), Ms. Tazim Virani (MD, SE Global at Saint Elizabeth Health Care, Ontario, Canada) and representatives from Tata Trusts, BVG, Sami Infotech, Care24 and Magic Bus.The Skill Partner institutes at the event in Mumbai were IL&FS, Virohan Institute (Satya Saluja Group), Dexter Skills, Edujobs and Drishtee.At this event, GE Healthcare Institute signed a MoU with Saint Elizabeth Healthcare (Toronto) to train youth in a course in Palliative Care. Ms. Tazim Virani spoke about the work done by Saint Elizabeth Health Care in Canada and how palliative care is an opportunity for students from India.The Alumni Day event for Delhi NCR was held on 14th September. Present at this event were alumni who are working at reputed organisations such as Nu Life Diagnostics, Focus Imaging, Rama Hospital, Indogulf Hospital, Om Diagnostics, Amrapali Hospital, Pushpanjali Hospital, Dr. Lal Path, Rainbow Hospital, Scientific Pathology and Home Aid Service. The skill partners at the event were Virohan Institute (Satya Saluja Group), Dexter Skills, IL&FS, Drishtee (Moradabad), Pushpanjali Hospital (Agra), Aadhar Hospital (Agra) and AMTEK (Channel Partner).GE healthcare institute continues to design courses that help fill the gap of healthcare professionals and give young citizens a solid career.#GEHealthcareIndia #GEHCIAlumniDayAbout GE Healthcare Institute GE Healthcare Institute is committed to work for a healthier society and would like to contribute to the youth of this generation by providing them with skill development opportunities.For further information on the Skill Creation initiative, please visit: http://www3.gehealthcare.in/en/education/capacity_building_in_healthcare