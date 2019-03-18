MRF CMD K M Mammen elected as ATMA Chairman

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) Monday said MRF Chairman & Managing Director K M Mammen has been unanimously elected as its chairman.The tyre industry body also said JK Tyre & Industries Whole-time Director Anshuman Singhania has been elected as vice-chairman. The core group has also been reconstituted with Rajat Nangia, senior general manager Replacement Sales, MRF becoming the new convener of ATMA Industry, Public & Economic Affairs (IPEA) Group that looks at developing new markets and increasing export competitiveness of Indian tyre industry, ATMA said in a statement. Similarly, Ceat Vice President Procurement, Roopesh R will now head ATMA Supply Chain & Resources (SCR) group that works to ensure fair and sustainable supply of raw materials to the industry, it added.JK Tyre & Industries Technical Director V K Misra has taken over the reins of ATMA Technology, Environment, Safety & Standards (TESS) Group, it added.ATMA further said its policy formulation aspects will now be taken care by Apollo Tyres Group Head Accounts, APMEA, Rohit Arora as convener of ATMA Government Affairs & Legislation (GAL) group. PTI RKL SHW ANUANU