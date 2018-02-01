MRF Ltd reports 3qtr standalone net up 18.1% to Rs 340.51 Cr

Chennai, Feb 1(PTI) Tyre major MRF Ltd today reported a 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profits at Rs 340.51 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2017. The city-based firm had registered net profits at Rs 288.08 crore during corresponding period of last year, MRF Ltd said in a BSE filing. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2017 the net profits of the company slipped to Rs 746.96 crore from Rs 1,164.30 crore registered during year ago period. The standalone total income for the October-December 31, 2017 quarter went upto Rs 3,843.65 crore from Rs 3,607.14 crore registered during year ago period. For the April-December 31, 2017 period total income went upto Rs 11,564.80 crore from Rs 11,299.77 crore registered during year ago period. The Board of Directors at the meeting held today approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs three per share to shareholders as on record date February 13, 2018. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 71,978.15 apiece up by 4.98 per cent over previous close in BSE. PTI VIJ ROH