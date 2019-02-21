Ms. Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyasagar Preschool and Vidyashilp Academy Chosen as the '50 Innovative Educational Leaders' at the World Innovation Congress Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Ms. Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyasagar Preschool and Vidyashilp Academy was conferred with the '50 Innovative Educational Leaders' Award. The award honors educationalists that are advancing original, innovative and exemplary pedagogical practices in K-12 education. The award was presented by Dr. Kuljeit Uppal (Symbiosis University) and Dr. R.L Bhatia (World CSR) in a high profile ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766744/Vidyashilp_Academy_Logo.jpg )Recipients of the award have been selected for their exceptional contributions to the learning community towards creative pedagogical practices, strategic leadership, unified school culture and advanced professional development initiatives for student achievement. World Innovation Congress named 50 educationists across 20 categories for 2019. The award was a recognition for Kiran's strategic leadership in K-12 education and the way the school's innovative pedagogical practices have attracted long-term global and national partnerships such as UNESCO, Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), University of Missouri, National Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) and the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). Under her stewardship, Vidyashilp Academy and Vidyasagar preschools have won the IBCI School Brilliance awards, World Education awards for Innovative Pedagogy and the school has risen to become one of India's top 10 day schools as deemed by the annual Education World National Rankings."The pedagogical focus at Vidyasagar and Vidyashilp lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience, and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. The schools have been recognized worldwide for its unique curriculum and its teaching practices. Being counted among the top '50 Innovative Educational Leaders' is an honor and humbling experience early in my career. I dedicate this recognition to the hard work and support of every member of the institution," said Ms. Kiran Pai, Director - Vidyasagar Preschool and Vidyashilp Academy.World Innovation Congress awards are conferred to select individuals, on the basis of direct selection by the Jury. The selection criterion is developed in continuous consultations with field experts with the objective of recognizing leaders who have contributed true value to K-12 education. Bringing leaders together from across the country, World Innovation Congress is a 1-day event which offers a unique opportunity for school-university collaboration with those rewriting the future. The award is designed to recognize and exemplify the leadership qualities of individuals who continue to raise educational standards in India.Distinguished award jury members were: Professor Indira Parikh, Ex-Dean of IIM Ahmedabad & President - AntardishaDr. Harish Mehta, Emeritus Chairman - World HRD Congress & Founder Member - NASSCOMDr. Arun Arora, Ex-President and CEO, the Economic Times; Chairman, Edvance Pre-schools Pvt. Ltd. & Emeritus Chairman, World HRD CongressDr. Prasad Medury, Partner, Amrop India Consultants Private LimitedNina E. Woodard, President, Nina E. Woodard & Associates, a division of NDPendence, Inc.Dr. R L Bhatia, Founder of World CSR & World Sustainability CongressAbout Vidyashilp Academy: Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University Of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.Source: Vidyashilp Academy PWRPWR