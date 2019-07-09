MSC Software Corporation and RMIT University Sign MoU to Accelerate Additive Manufacturing in Australia

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Software Corporation (MSC), a global leader in computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, today announced that it had signed an agreement with Melbourne-based RMIT University's Advanced Manufacture Precinct. The agreement is specially in the area of Additive Manufacturing and pertains to the use of MSC Software's Simufact Additive solution by the University. Simufact Additive is a robust and scalable process simulation environment for the first-time-right optimization of Metal Additive Manufacturing processes. The University houses one of the largest Advanced Manufacturing Centres in Australia and is considered a leading Advanced Manufacturing Research and Development (R&D) facility in the country. The Advanced Manufacturing Precinct combines RMIT's expertise in technology and design innovation. Prof. Milan Brandt, Technical Director at Advanced Manufacturing Precinct, RMIT University, said, "Our vision is to be the leader in the implementation of the next wave of manufacturing in Australia. To this end, we believe in working closely with the best in the industry, both in Australia and internationally; as we go about developing the next generation of engineers, designers and technicians for the world. MSC Software's Simufact Additive is a great package because it combines the best approaches in one unique software solution through a multi-scaling approach. We find it extremely valuable as it lays the foundation for a wide variability and scalability through different levels of detail for the simulation results."Sridhar Dharmarajan, Managing Director, Indo-Pacific Region, MSC Software, said that "RMIT's Advanced Manufacturing Precinct is leading the way in shaping the future of additive manufacturing locally with breakthrough research. Therefore, it gives us great pleasure to note that some of the best additive manufacturing minds of the future will have an opportunity to work with and understand MSC Software's Simufact Additive before they embark on their professional careers." "Additive manufacturing promises to completely redefine the way we look at manufacturing processes in the future," he further added. Dr. Hendrik Schafstall, Simufact CEO elaborated on the technical superiority of the worlds leading AM Simulation product. He said, "Simufact Additives capabilities range from generative design & topology optimisation, to process simulation and post processing. This allows one to generate optimised components that are perfectly adapted to the operating conditions and ensure 3D printers can successfully produce the generated design. About MSC Software MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with the design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 23 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: www.mscsoftware.com MSC Software is part of Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB. The MSC Software corporate logo and MSC are trademarks or registered trademarks of MSC Software Corporation and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of NASA. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.About RMIT University RMIT is a global university of technology, design, and enterprise. One of Australia's original tertiary institutions, RMIT University enjoys an international reputation for excellence in professional and vocational education, applied research, and engagement with the needs of industry and the community. RMIT is a world leader in Art and Design; Architecture; Education; Engineering; Development; Computer Science and Information Systems; Business and Management; and Communication and Media Studies. For more information, kindly visit: https://www.rmit.edu.au/ PWRPWR