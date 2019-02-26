MSC Software Finite Element Analysis Book Accelerates Engineering Education in Thailand

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, February 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MSC Software Corporation, a leading simulation software and services provider (part of Hexagon), today announced the launch of a book on its popular MSC Nastran and Patran software products in Thailand. This is the first ever book in Thai language related to MSC products and has been written by two renowned and well-respected researchers, Prof. Dr. Pramote Dechaumphai, Professor of the Aerospace Engineering Dept., Chulalongkorn University, and Sedthawatt Sucharitpwatskul who works with the Thailand National Science and Technology Development Agency. Sigma Solutions, a regional partner of MSC Software in Thailand worked closely with the professors to facilitate this launch. Speaking on the announcement, Chaiyarit Oupichit, Managing Director of Sigma Solutions Co., Ltd. said, "Both MSC Nastran and Patran are industry-leading products when it comes to Finite Element Analysis (FEA) solving and pre/post-processing respectively. Learning the optimum way to use these products is important for engineers and students alike, to enable the best use of these products. I am confident that this book will prove valuable to young engineers in Thailand to help them better their skills with these two software products."Sridhar Dharmarajan, Managing Director, Indo-Pacific Region, MSC Software, said, "Skills development has always been a focus for us at MSC Software. Over the years, books on MSC Nastran and Patran have helped engineers across the globe gain a better understanding and advance application use. We are especially thrilled since this the first book on MSC Software's industry leading products launched in Thailand. I would encourage engineers in Thailand to take advantage of this book to better their skills with MSC Nastran and Patran."MSC Nastran is the world's most widely used and trusted Finite Element Analysis (FEA) solver and simulates stress, dynamics, or vibration of real-world, complex systems. On the other hand, Patran is the world's most widely used pre/post-processing software for Finite Element Analysis (FEA), providing solid modelling, meshing, analysis setup and post-processing for multiple solvers including MSC Nastran, Marc, Abaqus, LS-DYNA, ANSYS, and Pam-Crash.About MSC Software MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with the design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as broaden the horizon of simulation. Professor Dr. Pramote Dechaumphai Professor Dr. Pramote Dechaumphai currently part of the Aerospace Engineering Department, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. He formerly worked as a Senior Aerospace Engineer at NASA Langley Research Center, Virginia, USA. His expertise is in the areas of Finite Element and Numerical Methods. He has published a total of 315 journal articles and conference papers together with 19 textbooks.While working at NASA, he received numerous awards such as the NASA Outstanding performance award, NASA Group Achievement Award, and NASA Superior Accomplishment Award. In Thailand, he has received the National Outstanding Professor Award, the Outstanding Technology Group Award, the Senior Research Scholar Award, the Innovation Award, the Outstanding Technology Group Award, the National Award for Distinguished Researcher in Mathematics, and the National Identity Award in Science and Technology.Sedthawatt Sucharitpwatskul Mr. Sedthawatt Sucharitpwatskul is currently works as a senior engineer in the Computer Aided Engineering Laboratory at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA). He has spent more than a decade in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). He has worked in the design and production area for private sector in various capacities; from conducting joint research work for the automotive and industrial sectors, industrial protection, rubber and rubber products, plastic and petrochemical industries, electronics industry, etc. In addition, transfer knowledge and experience he was a lecturer in the finite element and advanced finite element methodology courses. He is the recipient of the 2007 Outstanding Technology Group Award from the Science and Technology Promotion Foundation under Royal Patronage.