MSE Further Strengthens its Board; Inducts SEBI CDAC Member Mr. Vijay Sardana as Public Interest Director

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE), the country's youngest stock exchange has further strengthened its board by inducting Industry Expert and SEBI CDAC Member Mr. Vijay Sardana. The commodity market veteran will also be part of the Business Development Committee to guide and oversee strategic initiatives to foster business improvement.MSE's current Board includes eminent industry top guns such as Mr. D.K. Mehrotra (Former Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India); Mr. Ketan Vikamsey (Chairman of HLB India Federation; Senior Partner - Khimji Kunverji & Co.); Mr. Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director in Capital Markets Practise Group - Khaitan & Co); Ms. Trishna Guha (Former Executive Director of Dena Bank & Former General Manager of Allahabad Bank) and Mr. S.V.D. Nageswara Rao (Senior faculty of Economics and Finance at the School of Management IIT Mumbai).Commenting on the development, Balu Nair, Interim CEO- MSE, said "As the exchange gears up to expand the currency derivative markets, Mr. Sardana's guidance to the Business Development Committee, shall help MSE to achieve its business goals. The exchange is putting in lot of efforts to improve business on various fronts. The recent move of SEBI to introduce interoperability has made the Indian securities markets will enable MSE to have a fair play in the Equity, Equity Derivatives & Currency Derivatives Segment."Sharing his views, Mr.Vijay Sardana, Public Interest Director, MSE, said "Capital market is the key to nation's development and it is crucial that all stakeholders including corporate players, traders, importers & exporters collaborate and make use of the exchange ecosystem to hedge risks and raise capital. I endeavor to guide MSE and other stakeholders so that they can mutually benefit from each other and participate in nation's growth effectively."About Mr. Vijay Sardana Mr. Sardana is a well known and experienced senior professional, speaker, writer and author on the subjects related to innovation management in Industries and Economic issues including application of modern technologies for consumer-agri-food products, commodity markets, rural and bio-economy.He is currently part of host of committees including a member on SEBI's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee; Independent Director, NABKISAN, Subsidiary of National Bank Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD); Chairman, ASSOCHAM All India Committee on Direct Selling and Consumer Affairs Member, Risk Management Committee, Board of Directors. In the past, he has served as managing director of Anand Rathi Commodities International and Chairman of the Board for ACE Commodities & Derivative Exchange Anchored by Kotak Mahindra bank.Since its inception in 2008, MSE-the third national stock exchange-is committed to encouraging broader participation in equity and growing the non-equity segment(s). On the anvil are a slew of differentiated products, some likely to be the first in the Indian market. The product positioning of MSE shall be complemented by reduced operating cost for members, better utilization of their capital and technology upgrade.About MSE: Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India offers a transparent, hi-tech platform for trading in Capital Market, Futures & Options (F&O), Interest Rate Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, ETFs and Debt Market. At present, 245 companies are listed on the exchange, and about 1,300 large corporates are available for trading in the permitted to trade category. Source: Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India PWRPWR