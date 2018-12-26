MSI recalls 5,900 Super Carry units to fix faulty fuel filter

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Wednesday said it is recalling 5,900 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry to replace faulty fuel filter. The company will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of 5,900 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26, 2018, and August 1, 2018, MSI said in a regulatory filing. The recall also includes vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in field during this period, it added. MSI dealers will start contacting owners of the suspected vehicles Wednesday onwards to inspect and replace faulty part free of cost, it said. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may potential be safety defects. Earlier in October, MSI had announced recall of 640 units of Super Carry to fix a possible defect in the fuel pump supply. The recall covered Super Carry units manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018. MSI rolls out Super Carry from its Gurugram facility. The vehicle comes equipped with a 793-cc diesel engine. PTI MSS ANSANS