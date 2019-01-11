MSI Unveils All New GS75 Stealth and Full Gaming Laptop Lineup With the Latest NVIDIA� GeForce RTX� Graphics

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Also debuts the PS63 Modern for Mobile Lifestyle in Collaboration with Discovery Channel MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware, debuts an industry-leading selection of gaming products at CES 2019, including the brand new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. The brand new 17.3" GS75 Stealth stood out from the booth with its stylish look: sandblasted metallic black finish with elegant gold trim. The GS65 Stealth, the 15.6" variant with powerful performance and an ultra-portable design, has been awarded the CES Innovation Award.With real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics pushes the boundaries of laptop graphics. This powerful graphics takes the gaming out the frame, enabling an experience of realism. Aside from the performance boost, the new GeForce RTX goes beyond the traditional rendering techniques to present better in-game lighting with detailed reflections, shadows, and shaders. To take full advantage of the new graphics, MSI has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design, effectively reducing operating temperatures."MSI is devoted to gaming and our new lineup reaffirms our position as an industry leader endorsed by gamers and eSports teams worldwide," said Charles Chiang, MSI's new CEO. "We are honored to be recognized by the CES awards panel and will continue to push boundaries to achieve extreme performance, superior design, and maximum reliability."MSI will also be debuting exclusive gaming technologies with next-level interactive functions designed for full immersion. Partnering with Ubisoft, MSI will enrich the gaming experience of Assassin's Creed Odyssey with RGB light dancing synced to the game upon in-game events such as gunshots.In addition to this, MSI, the world-leading technology company, has also collaborated with Discovery Channel to complement the exploratory courage. Unveiled during CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the PS63 Modern has caught lots of attention with its streamlined, portable design and powerful performance. Tailored for the business elites and content creators, this compact yet powerful creation gives users the freedom to take an idea outdoors and discover the new realm of creativity.GS75 Stealth World's 1st Thin & Light Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 2080 Graphics A roaring beast is living in this compact 4-sided thin bezel chassis. A direct descendent of the ultra-thin and ultra-light gaming laptop, the GS75 continues the legacy with more powerful performance in a sleek, trim body. Equipped with up to the latest GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, this beast offers stunningly realistic graphics in a surprisingly small 2.2 kg, 18.95 mm size, with dimensions up to 60% smaller than regular 17" laptops. In addition, the GS75 has an immersive 17.3" 144Hz IPS-level display, providing gamers a panoramic view of the playing field. The golden hinge accent and aluminum alloy add to both rigidity and aesthetics. Another impressive feature is the extra-large touchpad with a silky smooth glass surface, which highly improves responsiveness and pinpoint accuracy. With the 1st passive radiator design on laptop speakers, the GS75 is able to deliver stunning audio bass and 'extra oomph', providing more powerful sound effects than ever in a small chassis.If you prefer the classic 15.6" counterpart, the award-winning GS65 is also a great choice, weighing less than 2 kg and featuring the latest GPU and CPU. The GS series breaks the stereotype of bulky and heavy gaming laptops, and it offers exceptional on-the-go gaming experience.Above and Beyond: The New GT, GE, GL Series Are Ready For GeForce RTX Gaming Craving new gaming equipment? MSI also unveils its newest lineup to fulfill various gamers. The GT Titian, the epic-class flagship gaming laptop, is able to develop the greatest potential for gamers through the latest RTX GPU and overclockable i9 CPU. This uncaged monster is not just powerful, but also faster than ever. To ensure ultimate power, Cooler Boost Titan greatly reduces the operating temperature for taking performance to the extreme. With 4K UHD display, the GT Titan delivers stunning, lifelike details on game screen. The GT Titan and its top-notch performance is the perfect choice for desktop replacements.Unique aesthetics and aggressive design go perfectly with powerful performance. The GE63 Raider lights up the battlefield with RGB lighting on both its cover and keyboard. Meanwhile, the GE75 Raider impresses with its 3D Dragon Spines anodized red diamond-cut finish. The up-to-date GPU and CPU with MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 optimizes for beast-like performance. The GE Raider presents the best gaming experience for enthusiast gamers who long for the latest AAA titles.Looking for a more accessible option without compromising utmost performance? The GL series, now upgraded with new power from GeForce RTX graphics, is more powerful and faster than ever. The Giant Speakers by Dynaudio allow gamers to further immerse in sound. Both 15.6" and 17.3" models are available with 120Hz display, offering clear and sharp gameplay. The GL series features all the essentials and offers the best bang for your buck.PS63 Modern The PS63 takes mobility to the next level. This 15.6-inch IPS-level display is crafted in a compact thin bezel chassis and features a featherweight design; at 1.65 kg and 15.9 mm, it fits perfectly into a brief case. Nowadays, all-day productivity becomes a must for mobile users; with up to 16 hours battery life and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, this laptop not only provides day-long productivity, but is also able to support your phone charge unrestrainedly. Even when charging is required, the slim power adapter only takes up a fraction of the space and weight. In addition, it is Quiet Mark certified, ensuring a silent working environment by diminishing noise distractions. With mobile design in mind, the PS63 is easily carried wherever the inspiration goes.The modern laptop turns creative ideas into realities with selected features. With up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIAGeForce GTX 1050 graphics, the creation shows its powerful performance on multitasking and graphic rendering. MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 3 can efficiently reduce operating temperature, making the laptop perform at its best without overheating. With the thin bezel display and drop-down hinge design, the PS63 is able to provide more screen real estate to maximize the visual experience. The extra-large touchpad offers responsive and accurate input with its silky smooth glass texture, while also supporting multi-finger gestures. A fingerprint sensor can also be found for added biometric security, keeping your work safe and secure. The carbon gray with unique blue diamond cut makes the laptop elegant and eye-catching. The PS63 is not only high-performance but also good-looking.For high-res images, please visit: http://bit.do/msiproductimagesMSI GAMING: https://in.msi.com/MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia/MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/MSI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MSIMSI Twitter: https://www.youtube.com/user/MSISubscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via https://www.msi.com/rss for real-time news and more product info. About MSI Gaming As a technology pioneer, MSI takes customer satisfaction as the momentum and the pioneering R&D staff as the root to market its global presence over 120 countries. A complete line-up of notebook PCs, All-in-One PCs, motherboards, graphics cards, desktops, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances and vehicle electronics demonstrate MSI's strengths and endeavors in consumer and commercial markets. MSI spares no effort in the pursuit of excellent quality, user-friendly design and exquisite fashion products, making it the leading brand beyond customer expectations. For more product information, please go to http://www.msi.com.?All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.Source: MSI PWRPWR