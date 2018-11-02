MSME-GST facilitation desk established in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Commercial Taxes Department Friday set up a GST facilitation desk at Excise and Taxation Complex here for food processing MSMEs of district Jammu.The creation of the desk envisages hand-holding of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly with regard to GST related issues, an official spokesman said. The help desk was made operational by Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, S K Gupta along with nodal team of officers after the launch of 'Support and Outreach' initiative for MSMEs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Also present were the representatives of major food processing units of the district. The desk shall remain functional for the next 100 days to redress the GST related issues faced by food processing MSMEs of district Jammu, he said. The participants present on the occasion were also made aware about the procedures of GST registration, return filling, refund claims and e-way registrations, among others.Jammu has been selected among 80 other districts of the country where this outreach and support programme will run for the next 100 days. Department of Financial Services, Government of India, is the nodal agency to monitor the overall progress of the programme. PTI AB ABMABM