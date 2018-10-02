MSME Jt Secy gets additional charge of NSIC Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) MSME Joint Secretary Sudhir Garg has assumed charge as interim CMD of National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) after the Public Enterprises Selection Board did not find any suitable candidate for the post. Official sources in the MSME Ministry said Garg has been given additional charge of the post from October 1, 2018, till a period of three months or until further orders, whichever is earlier. In July, the Public Enterprises Selection Board had interviewed four candidates for the post. However, the Board did not find any candidate suitable and recommended that the administrative ministry may choose an appropriate course of further action for selection. NSIC is a PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). PTI RSN MRMR