MSME Min seeks to create 4 lk jobs per year in 800 villages

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The government will create a model whereby 4 lakh jobs will be generated annually in 800 villages across the country through clusters, MSME Minister Giriraj Singh said today.

"We have decided to create a model to provide employment to those residing in 400 villages each in two phases, through clusters. Once ready, the model will help generate 4 lakh jobs every year in the 800 villages covered," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of KVIC Board meeting here.

Besides, a mobile application was launched by the minister for locating 4,000 Khadi stores in the country.

"There are more than 8,000 Khadi stores in India, the rest of the stores will also be available on the store locater by the end of this month," VK Saxena, Chairman KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) said.

The chairman further said KVIC expects to surpass the sales target of Rs 5,000 crore for 2017-18. KVIC is also setting up export cells to promote overseas sales of Khadi products in order to make Khadi an international brand.

KVIC products are manufactured by about 7 lakh privately-owned household units which are funded through schemes like Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). PTI RSN

RSN ANU ANU