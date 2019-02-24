MSME ministry to hold conclave on empowering women entrepreneurs from marginalised sections

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Issues like access to financing, assessing risks and growth mantras enabling SC-ST women entrepreneurs to set up and run a sustainable business will be discussed during a conclave here on Monday. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will organise a conclave on 'Empowering Women Entrepreneurs 2019, Financing and Enabling Women from Marginalised Sections'. "The first of its kind conclave endeavours to empower women entrepreneurs from marginalised sections and enable their growth and success in business by offering substantial knowledge on various business opportunities and national best practices in doing business," an official statement said. The conclave is being organised under National SC-ST Hub initiative of the MSME ministry which is targeted towards developing a supportive ecosystem towards SC or ST entrepreneurs. "Path-breaking women entrepreneurs and inspirational women achievers will be awarded with Enterprising Women of the Year 2018 Awards. Loan disbursal cheques or sanction letters to women entrepreneurs under Stand-Up India initiative will also be distributed by banks," the statement added. Senior officials of the MSME ministry along with bankers, investors and women entrepreneurs will participate in the deliberations. PTI RSN SHWMKJ