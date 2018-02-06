scorecardresearch
MSMEs outstanding bank loans up 7.4 pc in 2016-17

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Outstanding loans of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) registered an increase of 3.67 per cent in 2015-16 and 7.40 per cent in 2016-17, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that outstanding credit of SCBs to MSMEs in 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2014-15 respectively stood at Rs 10,70,129.48 crore, Rs 9,96,424.94 crore and Rs 9,61,174.17 crore.

In a separate reply, the minister said that State Bank of India (SBI) has engaged TVS Credit Services Ltd as recovery agent. PTI BKS ABM

