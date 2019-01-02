MSS Payments Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE and SINGAPORE, January 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MSewa Software Solution (MSS) Payments, one of the emerging leaders in the Financial Technology Services Industry, has announced that it has achieved ISO IEC 20000-1:2011 | ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its key products and corporate office in Bangalore and Singapore. The accreditation confirms the usage of supreme standards for Information Security Management Module. This certification reaffirms the commitment to the use of best practices of information security and of its continuous enhancement of systems and processes, that are accepted universally. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803293/MSS_Payments_Logo.jpg )"We feel honoured to have obtained this certification. This certification will allow us to establish as the fastest growing Financial Technology Services Company which assures information security throughout the lifecycle of the project. This will position us in the market in such a way that it would open up new avenues and business streams for us," said Pankaj Kumar, CEO - MSS Payments.About ISO 27001 ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the world's largest developer and publisher of international standards. Specifically, the ISO 27001 standard is a globally recognized information security management system (ISMS) standard. ISO 27001 specifies the requirements for a business to establish, implement, review, monitor, manage and maintain an effective information security management system.About MSS Payments MSewa Software Solution (MSS) Payments is a one-stop digital payment service available across the globe. The ISO 20000-2011 | 27001-2013 company is a pioneer solutions provider in Digital Payments, Prepaid Cards, Domestic & International Remittance, UPI-based merchant management module, Agency Banking & Corporate Payroll system.For more information visit: http://www.msewa.com | http://www.msspayments.comFollow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn Source: MSS Payments PWRPWR