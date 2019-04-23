MTV Bags the 'Video Agency of the Year' Award, ALTBalaji Wins the 'OTT Platform of the Year' at vIDEA 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Other major winners at the video media awards and summit hosted by Inkspell Media were iProspect (Digital Enterprise of the Year), Monk Media Network (Video Startup of the Year), and Ssumier Pasricha (Video Influencer of the Year) vIDEA 2019 - the video media awards and summit illuminated the city of Mumbai with the rise of various stars to the pedestal of video excellence in the times when media, whether legacy or new-age, is dominated by the audio-visual content format. While MTV emerged as the 'Video Agency of the Year' for its exemplary campaigns and shows, iProspect grabbed the 'Video Enterprise of the Year' kudos to some remarkable video marketing case studies. With some exceptional work in the video space within a short-span of time since its inception, Monk Media Network was declared the 'Video Startup of the Year'. Indian actor and comedian, Ssumier S Pasricha aka 'Pammi Aunty', won the 'Video Influencer of the Year' for his immensely popular representation of a typical Punjabi neighborhood woman.The team from ALTBalaji - the trending video streaming application which also won the 'OTT Platform'. Priyanka Banerjee, Sahil Shroff and Vikram Chauhan, the leading actors from the show, were present for the official launch. "As media and marketing professionals, we feel really great that video format is evolving by phenomenal measures, and creating wonderful opportunities for the creative ecosystem. What is more exciting is that unique initiatives such as vIDEA 2019 are recognizing talent in this space and promoting the growth of the video in the country. I also believe such concepts can really push the media and entertainment sector to the next level and create tremendous value for all stakeholders," said Balaji Vaidyanathan - Marketing Director (CEEMEA) at Franklin Templeton Investments, who was also a part of the jury panel that decided the winners. Other agencies, publishers, studios and brands that were recognized at the awards ceremony for their outstanding work across different video categories include Zoomcar, Eros Now, Franklin Templeton Investments, SonyLIV, Hera Pheri Films, Seven Lakes Technologies, IndiaMART, Livguard, Famous Innovations, Syska, Times Internet, AETN18 Media, Facebook, Shemaroo Bhakti, Viacom 18, Jio, LinkedIn, HDFC, Pregakem, NetBiz, Paytm, PHD Media, Times Internet, JagranJosh.com, Radio City, Exide Life Insurance, Motilal Oswal, Airbnb, Bloomberg Quint, Ogilvy and Mather, Vivo, Bang in the Middle, Godrej, 82.5 Communications, Nissan Motors, TBWA, Dell, Hamleys, History TV18, Theseus Digital, White Rivers Media, IdeateLabs, Timeus Interactive, Paisabazaar, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce, Remit2India, Piramal Enterprises, Ferradol, Red Dot Entertainment, ACKO, mCanvas, Group M, Times Network Digital, Great Place to Study, Skoda, Jockey, Thoughtcom India.About Inkspell Media: Inkspell Media is an avant-garde business intelligence and marketing solutions enterprise. It was founded with the objective of untangling the business-to-business (B2B) marketing convolutions in today's hybrid-media age. We achieve this by providing simple yet effective platforms and solutions for businesses to effectively reach out to and communicate with their target market. Through our team of experts with exhaustive industry know-how, extensive network across sectors and the proficiency to conduct comprehensive, large-scale primary and secondary research, we help companies formulate marketing strategies pertaining to their business needs, implement the marketing plans, and deliver market performances with impressive ROI. We operate across old-school and the new-age media in a cohesive manner to ensure that the reach of the Digital media complements the impact of the ATL and BTL channels. We also formulate research reports for industry players to map the upcoming trends and practices in the business and keep a track of changing consumer behavior and choices.Source: Inkspell Media PWRPWR