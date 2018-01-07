Mudra scheme raised women participation in industries:Meghwal

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) The Centres Mudra scheme has been successful in raising participation of women in the field of micro and small scaleindustries in the country, Union Minister for water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal said today.

He said that only 14 per cent of total women in the country is engaged in business and entrepreneurship and this percentage needs to be improved.

The minister further said that women possess skills but they have been neglected.

"We need to change our mindset and empower women," he said while speaking at the India Industrial fair here.

Meghwal said womens participation is high in the agriculture and animal husbandry, and they are needed to encourage in business and entrepreneurship also.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the centres schemes are becoming women centric.

Poornima Voriya, CEO of National US India Chamber of Commerce USA and others were also present on the occasion.