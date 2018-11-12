Mughal road closed as high altitude areas experience fresh snowfall�

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) As the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was closed for traffic Monday as a precautionary measure, officials said. Light snowfall was reported from various high-altitude areas, including Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road, since Sunday night, the officials said. In view of the snow forecast especially in the higher reaches, Sub-divisional Magistrate Surankote Saleem Ahmad ordered closure of the Mughal road for three days from Monday. "because of the snowfall from November 1 to 3 at Peer Ki Gali, a number of private and commercial vehicles got stranded on the road, putting the lives of commuters at risk. After tremendous efforts by the police and Army more than 100 people were rescued. "Keeping in view the above incident and inclement weather conditions and forecast of snow, the vehicular movement stands suspended on the Mughal road with effect from November 12 to November 14," Ahmad said. The Mughal road was opened for one-way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for eight days due to heavy snowfall along Peer Ki Gali. The meteorological department had predicted widespread rain or snow across the state till November 14. "Chances of heavy rain or snow is very less, although, snowfall of 5 to 10 inches on mountains cannot be ruled out either," State Meteorological Department Director Sonum Lotus said. The Mughal road usually remains closed for winter months due to heavy snowfall along the Peer Ki Gali. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country and is open for one-way traffic, the officials said. They said the traffic was moving smoothly from Srinagar to Jammu as per the one-way arrangement which came into force in early last month to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles. The traffic plies alternatively from the twin capitals on the highway. PTI TAS AAR