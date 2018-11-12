Mughal road closes with fresh snowfall in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Authorities on Monday ordered closure of the Mughal Road, the alternative road connecting Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu, in view of the fresh snowfall in the region. The decision to close the road was taken in view of the weather advisory for the next couple of days, predicting more snowfall in the valley, an official said. "With fresh snowfall on Mughal road today, the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Shopian, Owais Ahmed ordered the closure of Mughal Road for vehicular traffic from Tuesday as a precautionary measure," the official said. The road will be closed till further orders are given and will reopen once the weather condition improves, the official added. The district administration has appealed people to avoid the Mughal Road. PTI MIJ MAZHMB