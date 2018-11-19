Mughal road reopens for traffic after week-long closure due to snowfall

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) The Mughal road connecting the Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region with South Kashmir's Shopian district was opened for restricted vehicular traffic on Monday after a week-long closure due to heavy snowfall, a senior traffic police official said. Only a limited number of light vehicles were allowed to move on Mughal road Monday from both sides on a trial basis after completion of snow clearance operation Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mohammad Rafiq said. He said the slippery conditions on the road in the morning forced further delay in the resumption of the traffic. The traffic on the road was allowed for a limited period today, he said. "The road is cleared for one-way traffic but a decision to resume (normal operations of) one-way traffic will be taken tomorrow morning after fresh review taking into consideration the prevailing weather and the condition of the road," Rafiq said. Mughal road was closed for traffic on November 12 after high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall. The road usually remains closed for winter months owing to heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali area. PTI TAS AB CK