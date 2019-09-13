Muharram passes off peacefully in UP

Lucknow Sep 13 (PTI) Muharram passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the state, a home department release issued here said. Under the strict vigil of police and administration and deployment of adequate police force in all the zones, Muharram passed off peacefully, the release said. In different districts, 13,261 processions were taken out and 87,719 tazias were buried in Karbalas. As many as 200 processions were taken out in 9 districts of Meerut zone during which 362 tazias were buried in Karbala. Likewise, in 9 districts of Bareilly zone, 2,150 processions were taken out and 3,366 tazias were buried, it said. In Agra zone, 215 processions were taken out in eight districts and 2,152 tazias were buried while in Kanpur zone, 760 processions were taken out in 9 districts and 1,729 tazias were buried in Karbala. Total of 1,752 processions were taken out in eight districts of Allahabad zone during which 2,640 tazias were buried. Likewise, in Lucknow zone, 2,837 processions were taken out in 11 districts and 35,280 tazias were buried. In 11 districts of Gorakhpur zone, 3,252 processions were taken out and 35,378 tazias were buried in Karbala. In Varanasi zone, 2,095 processions were taken out in 10 districts and the faithful buried 6,812 tazias in Karbala. Meanwhile, the police department and the administration is gearing up for Chehullum , about a month from now, during which 23 processions will be taken out in different parts of the state and 361 tazias will be buried in Karbala, the release added. PTI SAB RHL