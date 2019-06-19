Mukherjee Nagar assault case: HC pulls up Delhi Police, says it's evidence of police brutality

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday said the police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his minor son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar was evidence of police brutality and how a uniformed force ought not to act."If this is not evidence of police brutality then what is," a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri asked.The observation by the court came while issuing notice to the Centre, the AAP government and Delhi Police seeking their stand on a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.On Sunday evening, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the auto driver, and policemen went viral on social media. PTI HMP LLP RKS ZMN