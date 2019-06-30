Mukherjee Nagar auto driver assault: Plea in Delhi HC to direct police to curb excess force

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to police to curb excess force used by it and maintain cordial police-public relation in the wake of recent alleged police assault on an auto rickshaw driver and his son in Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital.The PIL is listed for hearing on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Hari Shankar.The petitioner sought direction to implement the suggestions made by him through a representation to curb the use of excessive force by the police and on overall monitoring of the functioning of the police.The petition filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni suggested for providing body cameras to police officers to monitor and ensure proper conduct, behaviour of officials as well as public and also to ensure foolproof and transparentprosecution in case of any violation.On June 16, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, an auto driver, and policemen went viral on social media.The video showed Delhi Police officials allegedly thrashing the auto driver and his minor son in front of Mukhejee Nagar Police Station in north Delhi.Several police officers were allegedly seen beating Singh and his son with baton, kick-blow and pulling him by hair. The minor, who was trying to rescue his father was also allegedly brutally beaten up.Three policemen -- two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a Constable -- were suspended after the incident.The petition said that the courts while dealing with brutality of police in various judgments have observed that the object of the police is to control the situation and not to punish the person at the spot.It sought to sensitise police officers not indulge into fight with suspects and the focus must be on controlling the situation and not to punish the person on the spot.Another petition has also been filed in the high court seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident. PTI SKV HMP SKV SOMSOM